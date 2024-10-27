Lawyers march against ‘amendment’

KARACHI: Lawyers in Karachi on Saturday marched in protest against what they described as an “unconstitutional” amendment passed by parliament to introduce extensive judicial reforms, announcing their plan to challenge it in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

“If anyone chosen by parliament or the (security) establishment is in power (at the top court), then justice will not be served,” Aamir Nawaz Warraich, the lawyer association’s president, said, asserting that the protest would gain momentum as lawyers prepared to challenge the amendment in court.

“We will definitely challenge the amendment in the Supreme Court,” he added.

Among the few dozen protesters, a lawyer who identified herself only as Advocate Tania, denied reports of internal fissures among the lawyers, explaining that many of them were absent due to their involvement in election campaigns for legal bodies. “We stand against everything that has been done to the constitution,” she said. “We will not accept the 26th amendment under any circumstances.”

Zubair Ahmed Abro, Vice President of the Sindh High Court Bar Association, alleged that parliament had overstepped its authority. “Our leadership at the national level, as well as, the Karachi Bar Association, who are leading this ‘march’ and struggle, have clearly stated that the 26th amendment is unconstitutional,” he said.

“Lawmakers cannot change the basic structure of the constitution,” he continued. “In this way, they have attempted to curtail the independence of the judiciary.”

Abro hinted at larger rallies in Karachi and other parts of Pakistan in the coming days. “We will not tolerate any attempt to interfere in the independence of the judiciary,” he added.