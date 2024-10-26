AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Oct 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-26

SECP releases Insurance Industry Statistics for year 2023

Press Release Published 26 Oct, 2024 06:45am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) data revealed that the life insurance sector accounts for 64 percent of the insurance industry’s gross premiums written, while the non-life sector comprises 36 percent during 2023.

The SECP Friday released Insurance Industry Statistics for the year 2023.

The statistics offer a comprehensive perspective on the financial performance of the insurance industry, serving a broad array of stakeholders in making informed decisions.

In addition to facilitating data analysis and generating insights, these statistics will also help establish standardized performance benchmarks across the industry over time, acting as a valuable tool for effective performance measurement.

The report’s data reveals that the life insurance sector accounts for 64% of the industry’s gross premiums written, while the non-life sector comprises 36 percent. In 2023, the total assets of the industry grew from Rs 2,421 billion to Rs 2,900 billion.

A gross premium of Rs 631 billion was written in 2023, reflecting a 14 percent year-on-year growth compared to Rs 553 billion in 2022. Claims paid during 2023 amounted to Rs 373 billion (2022: Rs 276 billion), with life insurance companies paying Rs 289 billion and non-life companies paying Rs 84 billion.

As with the previous two years, the Insurance Industry Statistics for 2023 are based on data submitted by insurance companies in the formats prescribed by the SECP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SECP Insurance insurance sector insurance industry Insurance Industry Statistics

Comments

200 characters

SECP releases Insurance Industry Statistics for year 2023

Israel hits back at Iran with strikes on military targets, IDF says

SBP chief briefs global investors about state of economy

Aurangzeb speaks to investors

Move aimed at raising power consumption: PD giving final touches to ‘winter package’

July FCA: KE allowed Rs3/unit tariff hike

Contracts with 8 more IPPs renegotiated, NA told

PM congratulates nation

High-net worth individuals: FBR starts receiving data from Nadra

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.22pc

10 FC soldiers martyred in DI Khan

Read more stories