Govt accuses PTI of launching ‘premeditated’ attack on prison vans

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar alleged on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters launched a premeditated attack on a prisoner transport vehicle at the Sangjani Toll Plaza in an attempt to free detainees.

He said that the assault, allegedly led by PTI activists, included multiple vehicles and firearms, resulting in several arrests, including the son of a PTI MPA from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

During the raid, authorities seized two vehicles, four individuals, and multiple firearms.

Tarar stated that the attackers arrived in four cars and targeted the prisoner van, attempting to aid the escape of 82 detainees.

Nineteen prisoners initially managed to escape but were subsequently apprehended.

All detainees are now secured under police custody.

Two police officers sustained injuries while courageously thwarting the attack.

The minister commended the police for their bravery, emphasising that strict action will be taken against those involved.

“An example will be set to ensure no one dares to attempt such acts again,” said Tarar, noting that a legal case has been filed and arrests are ongoing.

Tararcriticised PTI’s history of violent protests, recalling incidents from May 9 and previous attacks on institutions such as PTV and the Parliament.

He dismissed PTI’s response as “absurd,” stating it resembled a movie script rather than a legitimate explanation.

The minister confirmed the availability of CCTV footage from the toll plaza and assured that authorities are tracing the vehicles used in the attack.

“The state’s authority will be upheld at all costs,” Tararemphasised, adding that no leniency will be shown to those undermining the law.

Referring to international cases such as Capitol Hill and Royal events in London, Tarar suggested that if previous offenders from May 9 had been punished, they might have been deterred from further criminal actions.

He added that four suspects are currently in custody and undergoing questioning, with efforts underway to apprehend the 25-30 other attackers involved.

