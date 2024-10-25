AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
Sweden’s Stark grabs lead at rain-hit LPGA in Kuala Lumpur

AFP Published 25 Oct, 2024 06:21pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Sweden’s Maja Stark carded a six-under-par 66 for a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of a rain-interrupted LPGA Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

American Marina Alex, Taiwanese Hsu Wei-ling and the South Korean pair of An Na-rin and Ryu Hae-ran were in a share of second.

On a gloomy day, the top of the leaderboard exchanged hands several times and play stopped for over two hours because of rain.

The 24-year-old Stark, who is chasing a second title on the LPGA Tour, is not looking too much into her slender lead.

“I do look at leaderboards, but I don’t know, feels like it’s been so long since I was in this position so I don’t remember,” she said. “I’m just going to try not to freak out if people are passing me and just keep my cool.”

Stark seized the sole lead courtesy of seven birdies against one bogey.

She is 12-under after two rounds, having also carded a 66 on Thursday.

Alex of the United States, who held the lead briefly, shot an eight-under-par 64.

She finished her round with a flourish – an eagle sandwiched between two birdies in the final three holes.

“That closing stretch of holes was really solid, kind of propelled me up the leaderboard,” she said.

Chief of Naval Staff opens Golf Championship

An, too, is in the hunt after turning in a 67. The highlight of her round included a beautiful chipped finish on the third hole for the first of six birdies.

The congested leaderboard also sees South Korean Choi Hye-jin and China’s Yin Ruoning lie just two shots off Stark, with Australian Gabriela Ruffels a further shot back.

Overnight leader Mao Saigo of Japan dropped to tied-13th after a second-round 74.

Defending champion Celine Boutier from France is tied for ninth.

