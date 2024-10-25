AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
AIRLINK 133.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.19%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.78%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
DCL 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
DFML 44.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.17%)
DGKC 86.36 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.99%)
FCCL 34.02 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (7.66%)
FFBL 63.31 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.61%)
FFL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (9.35%)
HUBC 107.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.17%)
KOSM 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.76%)
NBP 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
OGDC 176.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.51%)
PAEL 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.41%)
PPL 138.77 Increased By ▲ 5.28 (3.96%)
PRL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
PTC 16.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.14%)
SEARL 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.58%)
TELE 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.43%)
TPLP 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
TREET 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.43%)
TRG 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.14%)
UNITY 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.76%)
BR100 9,681 Increased By 94.5 (0.99%)
BR30 28,991 Increased By 200.1 (0.7%)
KSE100 90,219 Increased By 1272.9 (1.43%)
KSE30 28,501 Increased By 457.9 (1.63%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets LOTCHEM (Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited) 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.02%

Lotte Chemical’s profit plunges 75% in 3QCY24

BR Web Desk Published 25 Oct, 2024 01:24pm

Despite higher revenue, Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited (LOTCHEM), a subsidiary of South Korean chemical giant Lotte Chemical Corporation (LCC), saw its profit-after-tax (PAT) plunge by 75%, clocking in at Rs494.94 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2024 compared to PAT of Rs1.99 billion in same period of the previous year (SPPY).

The profit decline is attributed to a rise in the cost of sales.

The Board of Directors (BoD) of the listed company in a meeting held on Friday reviewed the company’s financial performance for the period ended on September 30, 2024.

As per the latest financials, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) stood at Re0.33 per share in 3QCY24, against Rs1.31 per share in SPLY.

LOTCHEM’s net revenue increased by over 4% to Rs24.6 billion in 3QCY24, as compared to Rs23.6 billion recorded in the previous year.

Lotte Chemical’s profit plunges 50% in 2023

However, despite higher revenues, the company’s gross profit stood at Rs1.04 billion in 3QCY24, as compared to Rs3.41 billion in SPPY, a drop of over 69%. The drop in profit comes on account of increase in cost of sales, which jumped by 17% year-on-year in 3QCY24.

Resultantly, LOTCHEM’s profit margin reduced to 4.2% in 3QCY24, in comparison to 14.5% in 3QCY23.

During the period, the company’s administrative expenses increased by 22%, reaching Rs190.6 million in 3QCY23, compared to Rs156.2 million in SPLY.

On the other hand, LOTCHEM’s other income stood at Rs274.7 million in 3QCY23, down by 61% compared to Rs700.5 million in SPPY.

Consequently, the company’s registered a profit before tax of Rs819.1 million in 3QCY23, as compared to Rs3.21 billion in SPPY, a fall of nearly 75%.

During the period, the chemical maker paid taxes to the tune of Rs324 million, as compared to Rs1.23 billion in SPPY.

Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on 30 May 1998 under the Companies Ordinance, 1984. The principal activity of the Company is to manufacture and sale of Pure Terephthalic Acid (PTA).

PSX psx companies Chemical Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) LOTCHEM PSX notice PSX stocks PSX notices Lotte Chemical

Comments

200 characters

Lotte Chemical’s profit plunges 75% in 3QCY24

SC holds full court reference for outgoing CJP Qazi Faez Isa

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

PSDP 2024-25: Ministries’ Rs2.9trn request pruned to Rs1.1trn

KE concerned at Nepra’s delay in announcing FCA for two months

Ahmed triple strike leaves Pakistan 187-7 in third Test

August FCA: Nepra approves 86 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Oil heads for weekly gain as Middle East tensions keep market on edge

Gold price per tola decreases Rs800 in Pakistan

Guddu Thermal Power Plant: CPGCL urges SBP to grant LC approval in favour of GE

Read more stories