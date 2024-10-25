AGL 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
AIRLINK 135.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.81%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.14%)
DFML 45.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 87.02 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.77%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.12%)
FFBL 63.40 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.76%)
FFL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (7.28%)
HUBC 107.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.1%)
HUMNL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.93%)
KOSM 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
MLCF 38.43 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.84%)
NBP 67.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.97%)
OGDC 180.00 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (2.27%)
PAEL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.07%)
PPL 140.98 Increased By ▲ 7.49 (5.61%)
PRL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.61%)
SEARL 66.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.54%)
TELE 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.05%)
TPLP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TREET 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.3%)
TRG 49.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.01%)
UNITY 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 9,705 Increased By 119.2 (1.24%)
BR30 29,311 Increased By 520 (1.81%)
KSE100 90,100 Increased By 1154.1 (1.3%)
KSE30 28,464 Increased By 421 (1.5%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean shares rise as chipmaker SK Hynix extends gains; set for weekly loss

  • KOSPI was up 5.75 points, or 0.22%, at 2,586.78
Reuters Published 25 Oct, 2024 10:42am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares rose on Friday as chipmaker SK Hynix extended gains on upbeat earnings, while most other index heavyweights declined.

The won and the benchmark bond yield were little changed.

The benchmark KOSPI was up 5.75 points, or 0.22%, at 2,586.78, as of 0219 GMT.

For the week, the KOSPI was down 0.2%, set for its second straight weekly loss.

South Korea’s finance minister said the downside risk to the government’s 2.6% economic growth forecast for this year had expanded, according to a report.

SK Hynix gained 1.41%, after rising 1.12% on Thursday on a record quarterly profit. Rival Samsung Electronics fell 1.06%.

Automakers, e-commerce firms and battery makers fell, while biopharmaceutical manufacturers rose.

Asian currencies fall on US election bets; stocks wobble

Of the total 933 traded issues, 266 shares advanced, while 594 declined.

Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 209.0 billion won ($151.20 million).

The won was quoted at 1,382.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.02% higher than its previous close at 1,382.3.

In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 106.02.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.0 basis point to 2.882%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.7 basis point to 3.061%.

South Korean shares

Comments

200 characters

South Korean shares rise as chipmaker SK Hynix extends gains; set for weekly loss

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

PSDP 2024-25: Ministries’ Rs2.9trn request pruned to Rs1.1trn

KE concerned at Nepra’s delay in announcing FCA for two months

August FCA: Nepra approves 86 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Oil heads for weekly gain as Middle East tensions keep market on edge

Guddu Thermal Power Plant: CPGCL urges SBP to grant LC approval in favour of GE

Justice Mansoor refuses special bench role until Full Court review

Duties, taxes on transhipment: Bank guarantees mandatory for Iranian transporters

APTMA urges MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Karachi to Sukkur via Hyderabad: Centre, Sindh agree to construct M6 Motorway

Read more stories