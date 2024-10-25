AGL 38.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.37%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
DFML 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
DGKC 85.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
FCCL 31.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.08%)
FFBL 63.12 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (2.3%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.13%)
HUBC 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.53%)
KEL 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.07%)
KOSM 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.76%)
NBP 67.79 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.18%)
OGDC 179.10 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (1.76%)
PAEL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PPL 137.05 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (2.67%)
PRL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.75%)
PTC 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
SEARL 67.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.09%)
TELE 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.05%)
TPLP 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TREET 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.23%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 9,686 Increased By 100 (1.04%)
BR30 29,057 Increased By 265.9 (0.92%)
KSE100 89,955 Increased By 1008.7 (1.13%)
KSE30 28,389 Increased By 346 (1.23%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research APL (Attock Petroleum Limited) 450.00 Increased By ▲ 0.67%

APL starts FY25 weak but sees growth ahead

BR Research Published 25 Oct, 2024 09:02am

After a solid FY24, where the company’s earnings grew by 11 percent year-on-year despite declining sales volumes and a challenging economic environment, FY25 began on a weaker note for Attock Petroleum Limited (PSX: APL). The company’s earnings dropped by 55 percent year-on-year, primarily due to significant inventory losses that impacted gross margins.

At the top line, APL’s revenues declined by over 17 percent year-on-year, driven by lower average retail prices of petroleum products and a 19 percent decrease in volumetric sales. Sales volumes for HSD, MS, and FO fell by 12 percent, 4 percent, and 62 percent, respectively, during 1QFY25. The combination of reduced sales and heightened inventory losses led to a 61 percent drop in gross profits, with the gross margin shrinking from 7.5 percent to 3.6 percent in 1QFY25.

Although operating expenses decreased, the finance costs rose by 30 percent year-on-year in 1QFY25, mainly due to higher markup charges on late payments during the period.

Despite the recent decline in earnings, the outlook for the OMC remains positive. APL has made significant progress in diversifying its portfolio, with planned investments in the LPG sector and EV charging infrastructure, signaling potential growth opportunities. It was recently announced that the company plans to expand its electric vehicle charging station network, petroleum retail outlet chain, and oil storage capacity in FY25.

petroleum products OMC Attock Petroleum Limited APL LPG sector

Comments

200 characters

APL starts FY25 weak but sees growth ahead

KSE-100 Index surpasses 90,000 mark for the first time amid strong buying

KE concerned at Nepra’s delay in announcing FCA for two months

August FCA: Nepra approves 86 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Guddu Thermal Power Plant: CPGCL urges SBP to grant LC approval in favour of GE

Justice Mansoor refuses special bench role until Full Court review

Duties, taxes on transhipment: Bank guarantees mandatory for Iranian transporters

APTMA urges MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Karachi to Sukkur via Hyderabad: Centre, Sindh agree to construct M6 Motorway

DG I&I Customs enforcement, anti-smuggling functions abolished

Incidence of GST to go down: Minimum value of 4 steel goods drastically cut

Read more stories