Oct 25, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-10-25

Two Railways police officers dismissed from service

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2024 07:29am

LAHORE: The Inspector General Railways Police has dismissed two officers for being involved in gross negligence of their duties.

The sacked employees include Office Superintendent Faiz Rasool of Karachi Division and Head Clerk Adeel Moin of Sukkur Division.

The IG Railways Police also closed DIG South's Private Secretary Fazal Mahmood on allegations of corruption and ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter. Furthermore, in the light of special orders of IG, the divisional SP's have also dismissed several employees involved in corruption and negligence.

