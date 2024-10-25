Faisalabad Commissioner hears issues of petitioners

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Faisalabad Silwat Saeed heard the issues related to the petitioners from different departments under the open door policy. He asked for a report from the officers of the departments on the requests of the citizens and said that solving the problems of the people is the first priority.

He said that the officers of the entire division should ensure immediate solution to the problems of the questioners. Dont bother them by calling the office again and again. Keep your office doors open for applicants during designated hours. He said that by solving the problems of the people, the confidence of the citizens in the government offices increased.

