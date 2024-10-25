AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
AIRLINK 136.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.43%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
DCL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
DFML 45.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.95%)
DGKC 85.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 31.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
FFBL 63.06 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.2%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.13%)
HUBC 108.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUMNL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.02%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.86%)
KOSM 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
MLCF 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.37%)
NBP 67.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.31%)
OGDC 179.35 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.9%)
PAEL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PPL 137.02 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.64%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
PTC 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
SEARL 67.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TOMCL 35.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.83%)
TPLP 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TREET 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
TRG 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.25%)
UNITY 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 9,689 Increased By 103 (1.07%)
BR30 29,070 Increased By 278.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 89,987 Increased By 1040.8 (1.17%)
KSE30 28,399 Increased By 356.3 (1.27%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-25

Faisalabad Commissioner hears issues of petitioners

Published 25 Oct, 2024 08:15am

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Faisalabad Silwat Saeed heard the issues related to the petitioners from different departments under the open door policy. He asked for a report from the officers of the departments on the requests of the citizens and said that solving the problems of the people is the first priority.

He said that the officers of the entire division should ensure immediate solution to the problems of the questioners. Dont bother them by calling the office again and again. Keep your office doors open for applicants during designated hours. He said that by solving the problems of the people, the confidence of the citizens in the government offices increased.

