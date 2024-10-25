AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.66%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
DGKC 85.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.65%)
FCCL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.39%)
FFBL 61.70 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (7.12%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 108.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.78%)
HUMNL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.42%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.01%)
MLCF 38.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.11%)
NBP 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.89%)
OGDC 176.01 Increased By ▲ 7.02 (4.15%)
PAEL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
PPL 133.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.9%)
PRL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.09%)
PTC 16.82 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.79%)
SEARL 67.75 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.63%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 36.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
TPLP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TREET 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.94%)
TRG 49.61 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (9.64%)
UNITY 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 9,586 Increased By 239.1 (2.56%)
BR30 28,791 Increased By 678.6 (2.41%)
KSE100 88,946 Increased By 1751.5 (2.01%)
KSE30 28,043 Increased By 645.6 (2.36%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-25

Bushra released; Gohar heaps praise on her

Fazal Sher Published 25 Oct, 2024 06:28am

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi was released from Adiala Jail on Thursday in Toshakhana-II case after a special court issued her release order.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand issued the release order, following an application from Bibi’s counsel, who sought her release after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted her bail in the case.

Following receiving release orders, Bushra Bibi was released by the jail authorities after languishing in jail for 265 days.

Bushra Bibi was arrested after a court on January 31 convicted and sentenced her and Khan for 14 years in prison in Toshakhana case. After the announcement of the judgment, Khan’s wife herself went to Adaila Jail and offered her arrest.

After Bushra Bibi’s arrest, Chief Commissioner Islamabad declared Khan’s Banigala house as sub-jail and shifted Bushra there.

Later, the IHC suspended her sentence in the Toshakhana case but the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) again arrested her in Toshakhana-II case on July 13.

Similarly, on February 3, a local court convicted Khan and wife to seven years in jail each in Iddat case.

But on July 13, the district and sessions court acquitted and his wife in the Iddat case against them and ordered their immediate release if they are not wanted in any other case.

The IHC had granted her bail in Toshakhana-II case on October 23 and ordered her released but she was not released from jail due to non-issuance of release order.

The Toshakhana case involves allegations of misappropriation of gifts received during Imran Khan’s tenure as prime minister.

During the proceedings, Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb questioned the basis for implicating Imran Khan if Bushra Bibi did not submit the gifts in question.

After her release, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan spoke to the media outside Adiala Jail, commending Bushra Bibifor her resilience during her nine months in jail and expressing optimism that Khan would also be released soon.

He dismissed rumours suggesting a deal for her release, asserting that had such an arrangement existed, she would have not faced such a lengthy incarceration.

Gohar stated that her imprisonment was primarily a tactic to pressure Khan.

To a question about forward block in PTI, he said the PTI remained cohesive under Khan’s leadership and refuted claims of a forward block within the party.

The PTI chairman said that “neither we earlier accepted the 26th constitutional amendment nor will accept it now.”

Bushra Bibi, has reached Peshawar after her release from Adiala Jail Rawalpindi.

According to sources, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and protocol received Bushra Bibi at Attock bridge. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur welcomeBushra Bibi. Sources said that Bushra Bibi will stay at Chief Minister House in Peshawar. Bushra Bibi’s medical examination will be done in Shaukat Khanum Peshawar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Bushra Bibi

Comments

200 characters

Bushra released; Gohar heaps praise on her

KE concerned at Nepra’s delay in announcing FCA for two months

August FCA: Nepra approves 86 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Guddu Thermal Power Plant: CPGCL urges SBP to grant LC approval in favour of GE

Justice Mansoor refuses special bench role until Full Court review

Duties, taxes on transhipment: Bank guarantees mandatory for Iranian transporters

APTMA urges MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Karachi to Sukkur via Hyderabad: Centre, Sindh agree to construct M6 Motorway

DG I&I Customs enforcement, anti-smuggling functions abolished

Incidence of GST to go down: Minimum value of 4 steel goods drastically cut

‘Fazl tried to make constitutional amendment controversial’: Bilawal gives 26th Amendment passage credit to outgoing CJP

Read more stories