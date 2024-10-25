AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-25

Credit cards given to 310,000 farmers activated by BoP

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2024 06:28am

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab (BoP) has activated credit cards given to 310,000 farmers out of the total approved applications of 430,000 under the scheme of the provincial government to enable the growers to have access to loans for buying inputs for their different crops.

As per the data shared with the media, the government has registered 1.4 million farmers under this scheme, and the process of verification and approval is underway by the bank.

While 2,600 dealers have been registered under this scheme for selling agricultural inputs to the growers by using the Kissan card.

These details were shared at a meeting held at the Agriculture House here on Thursday, which was chaired by the Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani. The meeting reviewed the progress and arrangements regarding the projects ongoing under the Chief Minister Punjab Kissan package.

Secretary of Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo and Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masood also attended the meeting.

The Agriculture Minister said on this occasion that the Chief Minister has started exemplary projects for the development and prosperity of farmers in the agriculture sector in this province, which will reduce the problems of farmers and enable them to become self-sufficient. The Minister further said that 136 delivery centres have been established at the tehsil level for the provision of Kissan cards.

Kirmani further said that farmers are purchasing seeds, fertilizers and other agricultural inputs from 2600 registered dealers across the province through Kisan Card and directed strict action against the artificial shortage of seeds, fertilizers and agro-medicines and dealers charging more than the official rate. Kirmani also issued orders to the field staff of agriculture extension in non-digitized areas to register Kisan Card through physical verification.

He further said that till now 1.5 million farmers have registered themselves under the Chief Minister Punjab Green Tractor Scheme.

