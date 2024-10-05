AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-05

Russian Deputy Chief of General Staff meets Gen Sahir

Nuzhat Nazar Published 05 Oct, 2024 06:43am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

RAWALPINDI: Colonel General Sergey Yurvavich Istrakov, Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, met with General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), at Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, both leaders expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral defense cooperation and exchanged views on the evolving security situation in the region. They emphasised the importance of working together to promote regional peace and stability.

Colonel General Istrakov praised the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged the significant sacrifices made by them in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

The visit reflects the growing defense ties between Russia and Pakistan as both nations work towards enhancing regional security and stability.

Pakistan Army CJCSC Pakistan and Russia Russian army General Sahir Shamshad Mirza Colonel General Sergey Yurvavich Istrakov

