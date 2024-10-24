AGL 38.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.46%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-24

Justice Afridi calls on CJP Isa, Justice Shah

Terence J Sigamony Published 24 Oct, 2024 06:49am

ISLAMABAD: The newly-appointed Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi on Wednesday called on the outgoing CJP Qazi Faez Isa in his chamber.

Chief Justice Faez congratulated Justice Afridi on his nomination. Justice Yahya will take the oath of office on October 26.

Special Parliamentary Committee with two-thirds majority nominated Justice Yahya as the next chief justice and the notification in this regard was issued on Wednesday.

The 26th Constitutional Amendments has changed Article 175A of the Constitution, which provides that Chief Justice of Pakistan shall be appointed on the recommendation of the Special Parliamentary Committee from amongst the three most senior Judges of the Supreme Court.

The committee shall send the name of the nominee to the prime minister who shall forward the same to the president for appointment. Previously, it was that the president shall appoint the most senior Judge of the Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The first meeting between the two senior judges took place before the start of the day’s court hearings, and a second meeting followed after the cases were heard.

Justice Afridi also paid a visit to the chamber of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

In addition to the congratulations from his peers, Justice Afridi was also warmly congratulated by his chamber staff. The newly-nominated chief justice accepted all the well-wishes graciously as he prepares to take on his new role.

SC CJP Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi Justice Mansoor Ali Shah CJP Qazi Faez Isa

