UN not against voluntary return of Afghan refugees, says resident coordinator

ISLAMABAD: United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator to Pakistan Mohamed Yahya, Wednesday, while appreciating Pakistan’s contributions to the UN’s efforts in peacekeeping worldwide, refugees’ protection, humanitarian actions, climate change, and international cooperation for sustainable development has said that UN is not against voluntarily return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan and the agency was facilitating all such people returning back to Afghanistan.

Addressing a press conference here along with various heads of UN departments on the occasion of 79th anniversary of the United Nations, Yahya said that since becoming a member of UN, Pakistan has always played a leading role in assisting the UN especially over the past 45 years from protecting millions of Afghan refugees and playing significant role in peacekeeping.

He also acknowledged the constant support and assistance of the Government of Pakistan and highlighted the many accomplishments of the UN agencies working in Pakistan in diverse sectors. Today marks the 79th anniversary of the United Nations. It officially came into being with the ratification of the UN Charter by Member States on 24 October 1945.

According to UN resident coordinator, Pakistan was severely affected by the climate change-related issues while its contribution in global carbon emissions was less than one percent, adding that the countries responsible for carbon emissions must compensate the affected countries adequately.

Given Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change, the centrality of the resilience, adaptation and early warning agenda cannot be overstated, specifically to ensure communities are well positioned for any future shocks. In the mountainous regions of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), where flood risks are high, UNDP has supported early warning systems that help save lives and assets from disaster. Monsoon and winter contingency plans also built community resilience against glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF) and climate-induced disasters.

Moreover, Pakistan was also facing serious child labour-related problems and the UN in collaboration with Pakistan was making all efforts to address such issues. Recently, ILO has taken up the matter related to working conditions of miners especially in restive Balochistan province and the government is taking policy measures to improve the situation.

A UNICEF report released in September 2024 said that children are bearing the brunt of extreme weather in Sindh with 230,000 students affected by school closures due to devastating monsoon floods that have swept through the southern part of the country. Over 1,300 schools are damaged, 228 of which are fully destroyed. Over 450 schools are not functioning due to standing flood water, according to the latest data from Sindh’s Education Department, with immediate impact on children’s learning.

From heat waves to floods, children are repeatedly being locked out of learning due to climate shocks. Pakistan, already in the grips of an education emergency with 26.2 million children out of school, cannot afford more learning losses, UNICEF revealed. UNICEF hope is that the rainwater subsides quickly, and children can get back to their classrooms as prolonged school closures make it less likely for them to return. Sindh was the most-affected province during the devastating floods of 2022 with critical infrastructure including health and education facilities destroyed virtually overnight. Still reeling, communities again find themselves on the frontlines of extreme weather, with children paying a high price.

Pakistan joined the UN two years later, inaugurating a nearly eight decade’s long strong relationship. UN Day, celebrated every year, offers the opportunity to reaffirm the purposes and principles of the UN Charter that have guided the world for nearly eight decades.

This Saturday, the United Nations in Pakistan is inviting the public to join a family-oriented event that will celebrate “UN Day” at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in Islamabad on Saturday 26 the afternoon.

The UN and Pakistan share a decades-long history. Several Pakistanis were instrumental to the development of the UN and of its values – from Begum Shaista Ikramullah and Ahmad Shah Bokhari, UN delegates who supported the drafting of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights and the creation of the UN agency for children, to Pakistani economist Mahbubul Haq who created the Human Development Index, and Dr Nafis Sadik, the first woman to lead one of the UN’s major voluntarily-funded programme.

UN Day in Islamabad will feature free live performances by Pakistani artists, including Shae Gill and the Leif Larson Music Centre in Hunza. A Career Booth will help people learn how they can apply for a career at the UN, with UN Human Resources teams sharing tips and advice. At a “UN Market Place”, the public will meet the teams of 23 UN agencies operating in Pakistan, and learn about their activities. An exhibition will feature the common history between the UN and Pakistan. Fun activities for children, selfie corners, food stalls and giveaways will also be featured. The doors of this family-oriented event will open at 3:00 pm; entry is free.

There are currently 24 UN institutions based in Pakistan, with 266 offices across the country. The UN support the government and people to bring about progress for all – better access to quality basic services, gender equality and women’s empowerment, climate action, economic growth and decent employment, and a more efficient governance which includes digital transformation.

In September this year, word leaders adopted the United Nations’ “Pact for the Future” in New York. From sustainable development and climate action to digital governance and youth empowerment, it provides a comprehensive roadmap of global cooperation for addressing the most pressing issues of our time.

