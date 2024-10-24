Azma questions role of Bushra Bibi

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has alleged that Bushra’s only task seemed to be collecting diamond rings.

Furthermore, Bushra facilitated the escape of the Farah Gogi, after looting the country, she said. Was there no connection between Bushra and politics, Azma questioned. Bushra’s involvement in politics was limited to appointing officials for bribes ranging from Rs 30 to 50 million.

Azma said that after seizing the PM House, Bushra’s role was primarily to steal valuable gifts from the Toshakhana. This group had undermined the country’s foundations. Now they are playing the woman card and pretending to be apolitical. During their tenure, nothing could move in the country without Bushra’s approval, Azma said.

