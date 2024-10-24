AGL 38.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.46%)
AIRLINK 137.92 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.6%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
DFML 46.17 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.94%)
DGKC 86.03 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (3.28%)
FCCL 30.97 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.31%)
FFBL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.43%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
HUBC 108.91 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.93%)
HUMNL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
KOSM 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
MLCF 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
NBP 67.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.41%)
OGDC 171.60 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (1.54%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
PPL 134.62 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (2.76%)
PRL 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.19%)
PTC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.13%)
SEARL 67.60 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (4.4%)
TELE 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.97%)
TOMCL 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.58%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
TRG 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
UNITY 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 9,446 Increased By 98.8 (1.06%)
BR30 28,613 Increased By 500.4 (1.78%)
KSE100 88,019 Increased By 824.1 (0.95%)
KSE30 27,639 Increased By 242.4 (0.88%)
Oct 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-24

Azma questions role of Bushra Bibi

Recorder Report Published 24 Oct, 2024 07:39am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has alleged that Bushra’s only task seemed to be collecting diamond rings.

Furthermore, Bushra facilitated the escape of the Farah Gogi, after looting the country, she said. Was there no connection between Bushra and politics, Azma questioned. Bushra’s involvement in politics was limited to appointing officials for bribes ranging from Rs 30 to 50 million.

Azma said that after seizing the PM House, Bushra’s role was primarily to steal valuable gifts from the Toshakhana. This group had undermined the country’s foundations. Now they are playing the woman card and pretending to be apolitical. During their tenure, nothing could move in the country without Bushra’s approval, Azma said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Bushra Bibi Azma Bokhari Information Minister Punjab

Comments

200 characters

Azma questions role of Bushra Bibi

Aurangzeb explores climate financing, trade deals with global institutions

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

Finance minister, his Saudi counterpart hold talks

Security forces kill 9 terrorists in Bajaur: ISPR

NA informed: Final auction for PIA on 30th

MoF unwilling to legalise revenue-based load shedding

Disco applicable rates: Govt set to provide power to SEZs

Aurangzeb for social protection in IMF loans

MoFA, SIFC finalizing agenda for PM’s visit to Qatar

COLABS announces raising $2mn in pre-Series A funding

Read more stories