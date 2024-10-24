AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
AIRLINK 137.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.58%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.86%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
DFML 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.66%)
DGKC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.24%)
FCCL 30.97 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.31%)
FFBL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.6%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
HUBC 109.59 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.56%)
HUMNL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
KOSM 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.88%)
MLCF 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
NBP 67.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.22%)
OGDC 171.55 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (1.51%)
PAEL 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 134.62 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (2.76%)
PRL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.9%)
PTC 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.19%)
SEARL 67.90 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (4.86%)
TELE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.43%)
TOMCL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.75%)
TPLP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TREET 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
TRG 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.55%)
UNITY 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 9,439 Increased By 92.2 (0.99%)
BR30 28,571 Increased By 458.2 (1.63%)
KSE100 88,021 Increased By 826.2 (0.95%)
KSE30 27,639 Increased By 242.5 (0.89%)
Oct 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-24

OGDCL selects 68 employees for Hajj, Umrah

APP Published 24 Oct, 2024 07:44am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has selected 68 employees through a transparent balloting process to perform Hajj and Umrah in 2025 under the company’s Hajj and Umrah Sponsorship Scheme.

According to a news release, 56 employees have been selected to perform Hajj, while 12 will undertake the Umrah pilgrimage, with all expenses covered by OGDCL.

Managing Director and CEO of OGDCL, Ahmed Hayat Lak, announced the names of the selected employees. The balloting process, which included employees from OGDCL offices nationwide, ensured equal opportunities for all.

OGDCL employees Hajj and Umrah

Comments

200 characters

OGDCL selects 68 employees for Hajj, Umrah

Aurangzeb explores climate financing, trade deals with global institutions

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

Finance minister, his Saudi counterpart hold talks

Security forces kill 9 terrorists in Bajaur: ISPR

NA informed: Final auction for PIA on 30th

MoF unwilling to legalise revenue-based load shedding

Disco applicable rates: Govt set to provide power to SEZs

Aurangzeb for social protection in IMF loans

MoFA, SIFC finalizing agenda for PM’s visit to Qatar

COLABS announces raising $2mn in pre-Series A funding

Read more stories