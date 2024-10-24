Steps afoot to provide cheap energy to industry, says Jam Kamal

KARACHI: Jam Kamal, Federal Minister for Commerce, has said that the government is taking steps to provide energy to industries at cheaper rates to reduce the cost of doing business, enabling the domestic industry to compete in the world market.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 5th edition of TEXPO Pakistan 2024, a flagship event of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Ministry of Commerce & Textile held on Tuesday at Karachi Expo Centre.

Texpo was inaugurated by Jam Kamal at Expo Centre here along with Faisal Karim Kundi, Governor of KPK, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Sindh. Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive TDAP, Sheryar Taj Secretary TDAP, Atif Ikram Sheikh President FPCCI, Jawed Bilwani President KCCI and other leading businessmen also attended the Ribbon Cutting ceremony.

Minister Commerce said that Pakistani textile products are world class and compete with any international brand. Textile and leather products account for 60 percent of Pakistan’s exports and latest products are being showcased in Texpo 2024.

He urged the industry to focus on skill development and said that skilled labour can play an important role in the development of textile and leather industries.

“Pakistani exporters are meeting global standards of environmental friendliness and transparency and Pakistan’s textile exports are gradually increasing”,

he added.

Jam Kamal said that Pakistan’s small and medium scale industries are also progressing well and adapting themselves to global standards. In addition, establishment of the National Compliance Centre will also help the domestic industry in meeting global standards, he added.

“The future of Pakistan’s textile and leather industries is bright and sustainable as the government is working to bring more innovation and diversification to the textile and leather industries”, he added.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that Texpo is a truly premier global platform for industry leaders, innovators and experts across the textiles, apparel, footwear, leather, and carpets sectors.

He said that Pakistan has a vital role in the global textiles, apparel and leather industries but also a commitment to advancing these sectors towards a brighter and sustainable future. “The contributions and ideas exchanged over the next few days will undoubtedly shape the future of our industries, improving the lives of millions around the world”, he added.

Texpo is a flagship sector specific trade event of the government of Pakistan where buyers from around the world are invited to visit Pakistan and meet their counterparts in the country while witnessing the entire range of textile sector being offered by Pakistan to meet their procurement needs.

This year around 573 foreign buyers or importers are visiting from almost 60 countries to participate in the event whereas 210 exhibitors exhibited their products in TEXPO 2024.

Country delegations including Argentina, Netherlands, Malaysia, United Kingdom, Italy, Colombia and Brazil etc. held extensive meetings with Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive TDAP, Sheryar Taj, Secretary TDAP and other industry leaders.

TDAP has been instrumental in promoting Pakistani Textile and leather products since its inception and has provided great avenues to production houses / design houses in order to expand their businesses and exposure before the international buyers.

A fashion show featuring a spectrum of top Pakistani designers including Shamaeel Ansari, GOGI BY Hassan Riaz, Sahar Atif, IDEAS by Gul Ahmed, PLGMEA, Huma Adnan, Sanam Chaudhry, Yuna Hattori (Japan) Sania Maskatiya and Diners was also arranged for foreign delegates.

Zubair Motiwala said that TDAP has also arranged sector specific B2B meetings of foreign buyers with local exhibitors. MOUs have been signed amongst the foreign delegates with their local counterparts.

The event will contribute immensely in enhancing the country’s image coupled with generating economic activity in the country in general, and within the textile export community in particular. The show will go till 25 October-2025 and the last day will also be open for the general public.

