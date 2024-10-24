No respite from smog

EDITORIAL: With the onset of winter smog has started descending once again on Lahore, earning it the unsavoury distinction of being the world’s most polluted city as the Air Quality Index (AQI) value soared to 394 on Monday.

In some areas AQI hovered between 418 and 431 (the ‘good’ quality value is 50, ‘very unhealthy’ from 151 to 200, and ‘dangerous’ over 300), exposing people to serious health hazards, such as stroke, heart and pulmonary diseases, lung cancer, and a host of other issues.

Most vulnerable are children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing respiratory or heart conditions. Since 2017 smog has become a regular phenomenon during winter months, when a mix of fog and pollutants get trapped in the air due to temperature inversion. But Lahore’s air quality all year round is either ‘very unhealthy’ or ‘hazardous.’ Government leaders get active only after the problem aggravates.

Principal sources of pollution are vehicular, industrial, and brick kiln emissions. Rice stubble burning at the start of winter season further worsens air quality.

Talking to journalists on Monday, Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said anti-smog squads have been established under the agriculture department to visit rice growing areas and better educate farmers about burning crop residue. They will also promote the use of super seeders for safe residue disposal. Separately, she also mentioned making arrangements for artificial rain to reduce the impact of smog.

Meanwhile, spokesman of the Environment Protection Department (EPD) claimed that since first of October, 328 brick kilns (which hadn’t embraced zigzag technology) were demolished, though, in a rather contradictory note he spoke of sealing of 72 kilns. Furthermore, he stated that 1,487 industrial units were inspected and issued warning notices, 93 others were sealed; also, 5,192 smoke-emitting vehicles were challaned and another 600 impounded.

Yet three weeks later, there was no evidence of effectiveness since the average AIQ value in Lahore rose to an alarming 394 level. This suggests EPD’s field inspectors are not performing their duties properly or their superiors tend to turn a blind eye to violations, endangering public health. It is unfair, however, to lay the entire blame on EPD, which is understaffed and lacks sufficient financial resources to do its job.

In place are several laws and policies aimed at countering pollution. These include the Punjab Clean Air Policy, 2023; National Clean Air Policy, 2023; and the National Climate Change Policy, 2021 – all aimed at mitigating environmental pollution.

Something is seriously wrong with implementation planning. It is imperative, therefore, that the relevant authorities get their act together and work proactively to bring about significant improvements in pollution levels. Such a matter of public importance needs to be addressed on an emergency basis.

