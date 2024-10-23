AGL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 137.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.57%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.38%)
DCL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.52%)
DFML 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
DGKC 83.30 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.48%)
FCCL 30.27 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.44%)
FFBL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.23%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUBC 106.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.18%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.78%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.84%)
KOSM 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.04%)
MLCF 38.93 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.5%)
NBP 67.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-2.35%)
OGDC 168.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.19%)
PAEL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-12.39%)
PPL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.5%)
PRL 23.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
SEARL 64.75 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (5.32%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.11%)
TOMCL 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TREET 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.45%)
TRG 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.8%)
UNITY 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.25%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 9,347 Increased By 123.7 (1.34%)
BR30 28,113 Increased By 346.6 (1.25%)
KSE100 87,195 Increased By 728 (0.84%)
KSE30 27,397 Increased By 234 (0.86%)
World

Biden says ‘tyrants’ to be held responsible as US commits funds for Ukraine loan

AFP Published October 23, 2024

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that US efforts, including contributions to a G7 loan package for Ukraine, make clear that “tyrants will be responsible for the damages they cause.”

Ukraine not asking West for nuclear weapons: Zelensky

“We will provide $20 billion in loans to Ukraine that will be paid back by the interest earned from immobilized Russian sovereign assets,” Biden said as war in Ukraine rages on after Russia’s 2022 invasion. “Make no mistake: Russia will not prevail in this conflict.”

