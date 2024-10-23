Biden says ‘tyrants’ to be held responsible as US commits funds for Ukraine loan

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that US efforts, including contributions to a G7 loan package for Ukraine, make clear that “tyrants will be responsible for the damages they cause.”

“We will provide $20 billion in loans to Ukraine that will be paid back by the interest earned from immobilized Russian sovereign assets,” Biden said as war in Ukraine rages on after Russia’s 2022 invasion. “Make no mistake: Russia will not prevail in this conflict.”