Spy agency officials deployed in NA, Senate, claims Omar

ISLAMABAD: In a startling revelation, the opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub said on Tuesday that “spy agency officials clad in official uniform of the National Assembly’s security guards” kept roaming in Senate and National Assembly the day when the controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill was supposed to be passed from both the houses.

Speaking in National Assembly, with documentary evidence in hand, the opposition leader regretted that the sleuths were deployed inside both the houses in the uniform of sergeant-at-arms, for the first time, which is not just condemnable but also shameful for those who talk tall of upholding the democratic norms.

In the same breath, he said that the “abducted” PTI lawmakers were escorted to the hall adjacent to the visitors’ gallery by the sleuths, which he insisted to prove through documentary evidence as he was holding images obtained from the CCTV footages of parliament.

He challenged NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to prove him wrong by identifying the men clad in sergeant-at-arms’ uniform performing duties inside the house, which he insisted belonged to spy agencies.

Responding to the opposition leader’s allegations, the Minister for Information Atta Tarar brushed off the assertions by the opposition leader.

He said that all legal procedures were followed regarding the passage of the historic 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill, adding all four independent members cast their votes of their own free will and under no duress.

Dispelling the impression of any haste, he said that around two months were spent on negotiations among all political parties. He said the PTI also participated in the negotiation process.

“By and large, it was a consensus document,” he maintained.

Tarar said that PTI is suffering from internal infighting and should put its own house in order instead of pointing fingers at others.

Zartaj Gul Wazir, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC)’s parliamentary leader, said that she was “abducted” by policemen and blindfolded into a police truck as if she was a terrorist.

She said that “the half literate Tiktoker chief minister” Maryam Nawaz, who used to say the “sell-outs place is the washroom”, should tell the nation “how many sell-outs Maryam Nawaz sent to her bathroom.”

Referring to a report by the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), she said that it derided the passage of the controversial amendment as a blow to the independence of the judiciary, tarnishing the image of the country globally.

Sher Afzal Marwat said that the so-called constitutional amendment which was meant to clip the wings of the judges will have serious implications as every senior judge next in line to be the chief justice, will have a tilt towards the ruling elite, in order to clinch the coveted slot.

The house also passed five resolutions including one urging the government to take immediate steps to introduce media literacy training in schools and colleges to counter fake news on social and electronic media across the country.

The resolution for media literacy was moved by Syed Ali Qasim Gillani, emphasising the importance of educating students to discern misinformation.

Sharmila Faruqui moved a resolution asking to take immediate steps to control over-billing by DISCOs in the country.

Aliya Karman moved a resolution urging the government to take immediate steps to ensure that all initiatives prioritise inclusivity and diversity, with a particular focus on empowering people with disabilities and supporting marginalised communities.

Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan also moved a resolution, asking the government to establish Software Technology Parks all over the country in order “to promote IT business among our youth.”

Sehar Kamran tabled a resolution strongly condemning the ongoing brutal killings of innocent women and children by Israeli forces in Gaza and the recent deadly attacks in Lebanon.

