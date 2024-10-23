Gandapur assails passage of 26th Amendment

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday termed the recently passed constitutional amendment as an attack on judiciary and warned that the PTI would launch countrywide protest against it.

Talking to media at the Peshawar High Court, Gandapur said the passage of the 26th constitutional amendments by the parliament has unveiled those PTI leaders who pretended to be loyal to the party, but in fact they were not. He said that action would be taken against the party MNAs and senators who voted for the amendments.

He said: “tendency to appoint like-minded people at the top posts of the country, is the major reason behind present poor state of affairs.”

He said that the PTI after coming to power would repeal these changes made to the constitution.

Responding to a question, he said the party would give show-cause notices to those who gave votes in favour of the 26th amendment. He added protests would be launched across Pakistan.

The CM said terrorism was eliminated during the tenure of Imran Khan as the PM. As soon as he was ousted, the situation became chaotic with violent events begin happening, he said.

Earlier, the Peshawar High Court (PHC), while granting a protective bail to the KP CM on Tuesday, barred the police from arresting him in any case until November 14.

Justice SM Atiq Shah and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah Khan heard the chief minister’s bail plea.

Counsel for the petitioner told the court that cases had been registered against his client in Islamabad and Punjab. “Whenever we approach a court for relief, new cases are filed,” he added.

The court ordered the respondents to submit details of the cases filed against Gandapur in two weeks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024