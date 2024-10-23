Al-Qadir Trust scam case: AC adjourns hearing till 28th

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court hearing the Al-Qadir Trust scam case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, on Tuesday, adjourned the hearing till October 28 without proceedings.

The Accountability Court judge, Nasir Javed Rana, hearing the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam, commonly known as the Al Qadir Trust scam, adjourned the case after it was informed that the ban imposed on meeting with Khan and prisoners in Adiala jail due to security reasons was extended.

PTI senior counsel’s associate Ansar Kiyani, Chaudhry Sagheer and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) deputy prosecutor general Sardar Muzzaffar Abbasi appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing, the defence counsel requested the court to grant him some time to talk to his senior counsel as they were busy in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in another case.

