Govt to ensure enhanced security on Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary

Recorder Report Published October 23, 2024 Updated October 23, 2024 08:08am

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Minorities Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora has said that the Punjab government will take pragmatic steps to ensure better arrangements on the eve of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 555th Birthday.

As many as 80,000 Sikh pilgrims are expected to attend birthday celebrations in Punjab from November 14 to 23. They will visit Nanakana Sahib, Farooqabad, Sheikhupura, Hassan Abdal, Kartarpur, Aimanabad, and Lahore Over 80,000 Sikh pilgrims from around the world are expected to participate in the celebrations in Punjab from November 14 to 23. During this time, the pilgrims will visit Gurdwara Janam Asthan Nanakana Sahib, Farooqabad, Sheikhupura, Hassan Abdal, Kartarpur, Aimanabad, and Lahore.

Arora instructed representatives from all relevant departments to make such excellent arrangements for the Sikh pilgrims and they must go back chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans.

