Oct 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-22

LHC disposes of plea seeking details of cases against IK’s sisters

Recorder Report Published 22 Oct, 2024 06:33am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday disposed of a petition seeking details of cases against Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, the sisters of the Imran Khan, after a law officer submitted the details of the cases registered against them by FIA.

The court was hearing the petition of Shahraiz Azeem Khan, the son of Aleema Khan.

Earlier, a law officer informed the court that no cases had been registered against Aleema and Uzma Khan with the FIA, except for an ongoing anti-money laundering inquiry in FIA Lahore.

The Punjab government during the last hearing had submitted a report which revealed that ten cases had been filed against Aleema Khan and five against Uzma Khan.

The court had adjourned the proceedings and asked the FIA to submit report with details of the cases against Aleema Khan and her sister.

The court disposed of the petition after a law officer submitted a report of FIA.

The petitioner had approached the court to obtain details of all disclosed and undisclosed FIRs against his mother and aunt.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC Lahore High Court FIA Aleema Khan Uzma Khan IK sisters

Comments

200 characters

LHC disposes of plea seeking details of cases against IK’s sisters

IMF conditionalities: PM-led NEDB may become redundant

Development projects: Ministries told to take MPD&SI’s input on any litigation

CJP’s appointment: Special Parliamentary body constituted

Summoned for probe in 2nd phase: IPPs agitating over non-payment

Jurisdiction: Now questions will arise every day: Justice Shah

Pacts deadline looms: Refineries’ upgrade plans hit snags

40pc Pak population will become urban by 2030: ADB

5G spectrum auction/release of IMT Spectrum: NERA accepts LoI for providing consultancy services

FBR lists cases pending implementation of FTO rulings

Cricket bat symbol: SC dismisses PTI’s review plea

Read more stories