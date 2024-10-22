LHC disposes of plea seeking details of cases against IK’s sisters

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday disposed of a petition seeking details of cases against Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, the sisters of the Imran Khan, after a law officer submitted the details of the cases registered against them by FIA.

The court was hearing the petition of Shahraiz Azeem Khan, the son of Aleema Khan.

Earlier, a law officer informed the court that no cases had been registered against Aleema and Uzma Khan with the FIA, except for an ongoing anti-money laundering inquiry in FIA Lahore.

The Punjab government during the last hearing had submitted a report which revealed that ten cases had been filed against Aleema Khan and five against Uzma Khan.

The court had adjourned the proceedings and asked the FIA to submit report with details of the cases against Aleema Khan and her sister.

The court disposed of the petition after a law officer submitted a report of FIA.

The petitioner had approached the court to obtain details of all disclosed and undisclosed FIRs against his mother and aunt.

