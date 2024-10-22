ANOG conference commences today

ISLAMABAD: The 42nd South Asian Network Operators Group (SANOG) conference commenced today, gathering experts from the Asia-Pacific region to discuss data networks, cyber-security, and regional collaboration, said a press release.

The conference also serves as a platform for IT professionals, network operators, and telecom industry leaders to collaborate on solutions to emerging digital challenges.

While addressing the conference, the Minister of State for IT and Telecom, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, emphasised importance of digital connectivity and government initiatives such as new submarine cables, the distribution of 1.1 million laptops, and establishment of National and Provincial CERTs.

Chairman PTA, Major General Hafeezur Rehman (retired), lauded Pakistan’s digital growth, including the rise in IPv6 traffic, DNSSEC revalidation improvements, and upcoming 5G spectrum auctions.

SANOG Chair Rupesh Shrestha highlighted to foster collaboration among South Asian network operators and enhance capacity-building initiatives.

APNIC Director General Jia Rong also stressed the importance of regional cooperation in the digital landscape.

The event will feature technical sessions and workshops on cyber-security, routing security, and network automation over next four days.

