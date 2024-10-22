AGL 38.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.6%)
AIRLINK 137.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.66%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
DCL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.89%)
DFML 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.98%)
DGKC 80.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.39%)
FCCL 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
FFBL 57.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.61%)
FFL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.85%)
HUBC 104.50 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.73%)
HUMNL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.65%)
KEL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
KOSM 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.79%)
MLCF 37.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
NBP 68.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
OGDC 167.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PIBTL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
PPL 130.50 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.88%)
PRL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
PTC 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.82%)
SEARL 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.82%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
TOMCL 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.7%)
TPLP 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.89%)
TREET 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.93%)
TRG 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.34%)
UNITY 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 9,256 Increased By 55.3 (0.6%)
BR30 27,733 Increased By 173.1 (0.63%)
KSE100 86,509 Increased By 451.7 (0.52%)
KSE30 27,183 Increased By 138.9 (0.51%)
Oct 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology Print 2024-10-22

ANOG conference commences today

Press Release Published 22 Oct, 2024 07:02am

ISLAMABAD: The 42nd South Asian Network Operators Group (SANOG) conference commenced today, gathering experts from the Asia-Pacific region to discuss data networks, cyber-security, and regional collaboration, said a press release.

The conference also serves as a platform for IT professionals, network operators, and telecom industry leaders to collaborate on solutions to emerging digital challenges.

While addressing the conference, the Minister of State for IT and Telecom, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, emphasised importance of digital connectivity and government initiatives such as new submarine cables, the distribution of 1.1 million laptops, and establishment of National and Provincial CERTs.

Chairman PTA, Major General Hafeezur Rehman (retired), lauded Pakistan’s digital growth, including the rise in IPv6 traffic, DNSSEC revalidation improvements, and upcoming 5G spectrum auctions.

SANOG Chair Rupesh Shrestha highlighted to foster collaboration among South Asian network operators and enhance capacity-building initiatives.

APNIC Director General Jia Rong also stressed the importance of regional cooperation in the digital landscape.

The event will feature technical sessions and workshops on cyber-security, routing security, and network automation over next four days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTA cybersecurity IT MOITT tech telecom industry Asia Pacific region 5G spectrum auction SANOG ANOG conference South Asian Network Operators Group data networks

Comments

200 characters

ANOG conference commences today

IMF conditionalities: PM-led NEDB may become redundant

Development projects: Ministries told to take MPD&SI’s input on any litigation

CJP’s appointment: Special Parliamentary body constituted

Summoned for probe in 2nd phase: IPPs agitating over non-payment

Jurisdiction: Now questions will arise every day: Justice Shah

Pacts deadline looms: Refineries’ upgrade plans hit snags

40pc Pak population will become urban by 2030: ADB

5G spectrum auction/release of IMT Spectrum: NERA accepts LoI for providing consultancy services

FBR lists cases pending implementation of FTO rulings

Late filers to pay surcharge for ATL enrolment: FBR

Read more stories