26th constitutional amendment to curtail judicial activism: PPP

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza said on Monday that the 18th amendment has successfully prevented dictatorial intervention while the 26th constitutional amendment has curtailed judicial activism.

During a press conference, Murtaza praised Bilawal Bhutto, saying, “The Bhuttos have consistently demonstrated their ability to think critically for Pakistan’s betterment, as evidenced by their role in shaping the country’s constitution.”

Murtaza also extended best wishes to notable figures including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, President Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, and Aseefa Bhutto. Attendees at the press conference included Rana Jawad, Aslam Gill, Haji Aziz ur Rehman Chan, Faisal Mir, Ahsan Rizvi, Rana Jameel Munj, Edvon Sahoatra, Amir Naseer Butt, and Shahida Jabeen.

Murtaza highlighted the significance of 26th constitutional amendment, stating that it has paved the way for fulfilling the Charter of Democracy in Pakistan’s constitutional history.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024