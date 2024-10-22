Oct 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-22

PM’s Office (Public): appointments on contract basis made

Tahir Amin Published 22 Oct, 2024 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed Dr Muhammad Kashif Shahzad, as Team Lead, Digital Transformation and E-Governance, Prime Minister’s Office (Public).

The Establishment Division notified the appointment.

The notification stated, “in partial modification of this Division’s notification of even number dated 17-10-2024, the Prime Minister has been pleased to approve appointment of Dr Muhammad Kashif Shahzad, as Team Lead MP-I Scale, Digital Transformation & E-Governance, Prime Minister’s Office (Public), on contract basis, for a period of three years as per terms and conditions laid down in MP Scales Policy, 2020, w.e.f. the date of joining.”

Further, the government has appointed Nauman Asif, as Senior Associate MP-II Scale, Digital Transformation and E-Governance, Prime Minister’s Office (Public), on contract basis, for a period of three years as per terms and conditions laid down in MP Scales Policy, 2020.

The government has also appointed Hashim Raza, as Team Lead MP-I Scale, Economic Transformation, Prime Minister’s Office (Public), on contract basis, for a period of three years as per terms and conditions.

Further, the government has also appointed Arslan Ahmed, as Senior Associate MP-II Scale, Finance and Economy, Prime Minister’s Office (Public), on contract basis, for a period of three years as per terms and conditions laid down in MP Scales Policy, 2020, w.e.f. the date of joining.

According to other notification the government has appointed Muhammad Ahmad, as Senior Associate MP-II Scale, Energy, Prime Minister’s Office (Public), on contract basis, for a period of three years as per terms and conditions laid down in MP Scales Policy, 2020.

The government has also appointed Samina Naveed, as Senior Associate MP-1 Scale, Economic Transformation, Prime Minister’s Office (Public), on contract basis, for a period of three years as per terms and conditions laid down in MP Scales Policy, 2020, w.e.f. the date of joining.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Dr Muhammad Kashif Shahzad

Comments

200 characters

PM’s Office (Public): appointments on contract basis made

IMF conditionalities: PM-led NEDB may become redundant

Development projects: Ministries told to take MPD&SI’s input on any litigation

CJP’s appointment: Special Parliamentary body constituted

Summoned for probe in 2nd phase: IPPs agitating over non-payment

Jurisdiction: Now questions will arise every day: Justice Shah

Pacts deadline looms: Refineries’ upgrade plans hit snags

40pc Pak population will become urban by 2030: ADB

5G spectrum auction/release of IMT Spectrum: NERA accepts LoI for providing consultancy services

FBR lists cases pending implementation of FTO rulings

Cricket bat symbol: SC dismisses PTI’s review plea

Read more stories