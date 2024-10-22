PM’s Office (Public): appointments on contract basis made

ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed Dr Muhammad Kashif Shahzad, as Team Lead, Digital Transformation and E-Governance, Prime Minister’s Office (Public).

The Establishment Division notified the appointment.

The notification stated, “in partial modification of this Division’s notification of even number dated 17-10-2024, the Prime Minister has been pleased to approve appointment of Dr Muhammad Kashif Shahzad, as Team Lead MP-I Scale, Digital Transformation & E-Governance, Prime Minister’s Office (Public), on contract basis, for a period of three years as per terms and conditions laid down in MP Scales Policy, 2020, w.e.f. the date of joining.”

Further, the government has appointed Nauman Asif, as Senior Associate MP-II Scale, Digital Transformation and E-Governance, Prime Minister’s Office (Public), on contract basis, for a period of three years as per terms and conditions laid down in MP Scales Policy, 2020.

The government has also appointed Hashim Raza, as Team Lead MP-I Scale, Economic Transformation, Prime Minister’s Office (Public), on contract basis, for a period of three years as per terms and conditions.

Further, the government has also appointed Arslan Ahmed, as Senior Associate MP-II Scale, Finance and Economy, Prime Minister’s Office (Public), on contract basis, for a period of three years as per terms and conditions laid down in MP Scales Policy, 2020, w.e.f. the date of joining.

According to other notification the government has appointed Muhammad Ahmad, as Senior Associate MP-II Scale, Energy, Prime Minister’s Office (Public), on contract basis, for a period of three years as per terms and conditions laid down in MP Scales Policy, 2020.

The government has also appointed Samina Naveed, as Senior Associate MP-1 Scale, Economic Transformation, Prime Minister’s Office (Public), on contract basis, for a period of three years as per terms and conditions laid down in MP Scales Policy, 2020, w.e.f. the date of joining.

