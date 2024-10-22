BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from October 21, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Pakistan’s REER index drops below 100 for first time in 2024
Read here for details.
- Pakistan records $119mn current account surplus in September 2024
Read here for details.
- Gold prices in Pakistan reach record Rs282,300 per tola
Read here for details.
- Meezan Bank posts Rs26.4bn profit in 3QCY24
Read here for details.
- Oil prices gain, recouping some of last week’s 7% loss
Read here for details.
- Emerging Asia Cup: Pakistan Shaheens beat Oman ‘A’ by 74 runs
Read here for details.
