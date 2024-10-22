Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan’s REER index drops below 100 for first time in 2024

Pakistan records $119mn current account surplus in September 2024

Gold prices in Pakistan reach record Rs282,300 per tola

Meezan Bank posts Rs26.4bn profit in 3QCY24

Oil prices gain, recouping some of last week’s 7% loss

Emerging Asia Cup: Pakistan Shaheens beat Oman ‘A’ by 74 runs

