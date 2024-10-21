Oct 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Shallow 5.8-magnitude quake hits eastern Indonesia island: USGS

AFP Published 21 Oct, 2024 11:48am

JAKARTA: A shallow 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck an island in eastern Indonesia on Monday, the United States Geological Survey said.

The onshore quake hit the island of Tapat in the Molucca sea at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) at 10:24 local time (0324 GMT), USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage on the island which has a population of around 50,000.

Indonesia’s meteorology and geophysics agency said there was no tsunami threat.

The vast archipelago nation experiences frequent earthquakes due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates collide that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Earthquake shakes eastern Turkiye, no casualties reported

A magnitude-6.2 quake that shook Sulawesi island in January 2021 killed more than 100 people and left thousands homeless.

In 2018, a magnitude-7.5 quake and subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi killed more than 2,200 people.

And in 2004, a magnitude-9.1 quake struck Aceh province, causing a tsunami and killing more than 170,000 people in Indonesia.

USGS United States Geological Survey 5.8 magnitude quake Indonesia island

Comments

200 characters

Shallow 5.8-magnitude quake hits eastern Indonesia island: USGS

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 Index up over 500 points amid positive indicators

3 NTDC projects: World Bank, ADB and IsDB willing to finance

KE says not interested in Thar Block-II project sans its inclusion in IGCEP

Pak-UAE JMC meeting today to consider widening ties

Oil prices steady after 7% weekly drop

Income Tax Ordinance: FBR drafting new law to end categories of ‘late-filers’, ‘non-filers’

Fiscal support to SOEs escalates to Rs5.7trn: SBP

Cabinet approves proposed draft

Senate passes 26th constitutional amendment bill

Read more stories