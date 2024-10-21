BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from October 19 and October 20, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- After Senate, National Assembly also passes 26th Constitutional Amendment
- GITEX Global concludes with record participation this year
- Under 26th constitutional amendment, CJP to be picked from three senior-most judges: Law Minister
- 3 NTDC projects: World Bank, ADB and IsDB willing to finance
- KE says not interested in Thar Block-II project sans its inclusion in IGCEP
- Fiscal support to SOEs escalates to Rs5.7trn: SBP
