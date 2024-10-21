AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from October 19 and October 20, 2024
BR Web Desk Published October 21, 2024 Updated October 21, 2024 08:51am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • After Senate, National Assembly also passes 26th Constitutional Amendment

Read here for details.

  • GITEX Global concludes with record participation this year

Read here for details.

  • Under 26th constitutional amendment, CJP to be picked from three senior-most judges: Law Minister

Read here for details.

  • 3 NTDC projects: World Bank, ADB and IsDB willing to finance

Read here for details.

  • KE says not interested in Thar Block-II project sans its inclusion in IGCEP

Read here for details.

  • Fiscal support to SOEs escalates to Rs5.7trn: SBP

Read here for details.

