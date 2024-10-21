AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-21

IK seeks ‘NRO’ in exchange for amendments: Azma

Recorder Report Published 21 Oct, 2024 06:04am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that a consensus on constitutional amendments is good but engaging with the PTI was a waste of time.

She said that Imran Khan spent 45 minutes scolding PTI delegation when they went to discuss constitutional amendments. She pointed out that even PTI members are fed up with the Imran’s anti-state activities.

She stressed that judicial reforms are urgently needed in the current era and that the establishment of a constitutional court is being implemented according to the Charter of Democracy. Azma Bokhari added that the constitutional amendments are taking place under the framework established by Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto’s Charter of Democracy.

She mentioned that the founder of PTI is seeking an NRO in exchange for constitutional amendments, which would not be granted. Despite spending a year in jail, the mindset of the leader of the “Fitna Party” did not change.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Imran Khan Azma Bokhari

