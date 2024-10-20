AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Suzan Lamens beats Birrell to win Japan Open title

AFP Published October 20, 2024 Updated October 20, 2024 03:35pm

TOKYO: Suzan Lamens of the Netherlands won her first title on the WTA tour when she beat Australia’s Kimberly Birrell 6-0, 6-4 in the Japan Open final on Sunday.

Both players came through qualifying to reach the final of the WTA 250 tournament in Osaka.

World number 125 Lamens made a terrific start when she took the first set in just 21 minutes.

Birrell, the world number 150, recovered early in the second set but Lamens regained the upper hand to close in on victory.

The 25-year-old sealed the deal when Birrell hit a return wide on match point.

“It couldn’t have been better for me and I love to play here,” Lamens said after the match.

Both semi-finals took place on Sunday morning after rain washed out play on Saturday.

Japan Open organisers were handed a blow one week before the tournament began when four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka pulled out with an injury.

The former world number one retired from her last-16 match at the China Open against Coco Gauff at the start of the month.

Osaka on Friday also withdrew from the Pan Pacific Open being held in Tokyo from Monday.

