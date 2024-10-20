AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Hearing of Al-Qadir Trust case adjourned to 19th

Fazal Sher Published 20 Oct, 2024 05:51am

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court hearing Al-Qadir Trust scam case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, on Saturday, adjourned the hearing till October 22 and directed PTI lawyers to submit a plea regarding their request to present the accused via video link.

The Accountability Court judge, Nasir Javed Rana, hearing the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam, commonly known as the Al Qadir Trust scam, asked PTI’s lawyers to submit a written application for video link hearing.

PTI lawyers, Usman Riaz Gul, Faisal Chaudhry, and Khalid Yousaf appeared before the court. During the hearing, lawyer Faisal Chaudhry requested the court for the appearance of the accused through video link.

He further told court that lawyers had not met Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi since October 3, and they wanted to know about the health condition of the accused. He requested the court to issue the production order of the accused.

The judge told the lawyer if they wanted a video link facility for one hearing or all the hearings of the case and directed them to submit a written application for video link hearing. The court, after hearing the arguments, adjourned the hearing till October 22.

