Pakistan

Punjab governor for lifting ban on student unions

Published 20 Oct, 2024

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, while talking to a delegation of various student organisations, here Saturday said that the miscreants want to spread chaos in the country; however, the youth should be cautious of their nefarious designs.

On the question of the students regarding the Punjab College incident, the governor said that there should be an investigation on merit, adding that youth must also show responsibility.

He said that student organisations should take delegations to educational institutions and play a positive role in solving the Punjab College matter. He added that the survival and stability of the country is the most important for us. He said that the youth should present their viewpoint with logic and reason.

On the demand for the lifting ban on students’ unions, the governor said that the PPP has always been a supporter of the elections of the students’ unions. He said that the last election of the student’s unions was also held during the government of the PPP. He said that he will write to the Punjab government for lifting ban on student unions.

The students apprised the governor of Punjab about the various problems faced by them s. They also demanded transparent investigation on the Punjab College incident and lifting of ban of the student’s unions. They appreciated the governor Punjab’s measures to prevent drugs in universities and protect female students from harassment.

Meanwhile, the governor attended the ‘polio awareness seminar’ organised by Rotary Club of Lahore City at Governor House Lahore. The purpose of the seminar was to highlight the importance of eradicating polio from Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that eradicating polio is essential to give a healthy and safe future to the new generation. He said that the government is determined to completely eradicate polio from the country.

In order to eradicate polio, people need to highlight the importance of polio vaccination campaign among five-year-old children, he said, adding: “Prevention of polio and complete elimination of polio from the country is possible only with coordinated efforts.”

