AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,089 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,134 Decreased By -191.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 85,250 Decreased By -335.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 26,803 Decreased By -181 (-0.67%)
Oct 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-20

‘Prices of vegetables have reduced during past 7 days’

Recorder Report Published 20 Oct, 2024 05:51am

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration claimed that over the past seven days, prices of some vegetables have seen a noticeable decrease.

According to the administration, the price of onion has dropped by 10 rupees, from Rs140 to Rs130 per kilogram while cabbage was now priced at Rs120, down by 10 rupees from 130 rupees.

Moreover, the price of garlic decreased by 20 rupees, now set at Rs420 while the price of desi tinday has dropped by 20 rupees to Rs150. Methee has also seen a reduction of 20 rupees, now priced at Rs130 and carrot China has fallen by 10 rupees to Rs100.

Additionally, the price of lemon China has dropped by 100 rupees, now set at Rs90 and ginger Thailand prices have decreased by 145 rupees, now set at Rs845.

However, the price of the following vegetables remained the same, Arvi remained at Rs150, potatoes at Rs85, tomato at Rs103, bitter at Rs140, aubergine at Rs90, cauliflower at Rs110, cucumber at Rs100, bhindi at Rs110, turnip at Rs 120, spinach at Rs 50, bottle guard at Rs 110 and Ginger China at Rs 775.

Meanwhile, the price of garlic China and garlic desi increased by 10 rupees to Rs 560 and 15 rupees to Rs 410, respectively.

The administration stated that the drop in vegetable prices was a positive development and assured that efforts to provide relief to citizens are ongoing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

prices of vegetables

Comments

200 characters

‘Prices of vegetables have reduced during past 7 days’

Bilawal claims he has secured Fazl’s acquiescence

Vote on amendment only after IK’s nod: Gohar

Khawaja Asif explains govt approach to passage of amendment

Energy projects: Aurangzeb to seek financial aid during US visit

Progress in medical device production: Import bill may significantly go down: TDAP CEO

Q1 mobile phones import down 18.93pc to $246.47m YoY

NA, Senate sessions adjourned

TDS undergoes policy shift: FBR now targeting wholesale, posh areas’ markets

FBR registers 9,290 Tier-I retailers with POS till Oct

Uploading of 2nd clarification: Explanation sought from SC deputy, assistant registrars

Read more stories