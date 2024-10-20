‘Prices of vegetables have reduced during past 7 days’

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration claimed that over the past seven days, prices of some vegetables have seen a noticeable decrease.

According to the administration, the price of onion has dropped by 10 rupees, from Rs140 to Rs130 per kilogram while cabbage was now priced at Rs120, down by 10 rupees from 130 rupees.

Moreover, the price of garlic decreased by 20 rupees, now set at Rs420 while the price of desi tinday has dropped by 20 rupees to Rs150. Methee has also seen a reduction of 20 rupees, now priced at Rs130 and carrot China has fallen by 10 rupees to Rs100.

Additionally, the price of lemon China has dropped by 100 rupees, now set at Rs90 and ginger Thailand prices have decreased by 145 rupees, now set at Rs845.

However, the price of the following vegetables remained the same, Arvi remained at Rs150, potatoes at Rs85, tomato at Rs103, bitter at Rs140, aubergine at Rs90, cauliflower at Rs110, cucumber at Rs100, bhindi at Rs110, turnip at Rs 120, spinach at Rs 50, bottle guard at Rs 110 and Ginger China at Rs 775.

Meanwhile, the price of garlic China and garlic desi increased by 10 rupees to Rs 560 and 15 rupees to Rs 410, respectively.

The administration stated that the drop in vegetable prices was a positive development and assured that efforts to provide relief to citizens are ongoing.

