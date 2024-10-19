AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,089 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,134 Decreased By -191.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 85,250 Decreased By -335.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 26,803 Decreased By -181 (-0.67%)
Oct 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-19

ABAD demands long-term tax policies, easier financing access

Recorder Report Published 19 Oct, 2024 06:48am

KARACHI: The Chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD), Muhammad Hassan Bakhshi, has urged the government to implement a long-term tax policy and provide easier access to financing to stimulate growth in the country’s struggling construction sector.

Talking to the journalists at ABAD House, Bakhshi highlighted the critical challenges facing the industry. “The absence of a 15 to 20-year tax policy is discouraging large-scale investments in construction projects,” he stated. “More than 70% of construction activities in Pakistan have come to a halt due to frequent changes in the tax system and excessive taxation.”

The ABAD chairman emphasised that billions of rupees are currently tied up in stalled projects, and both local and foreign investors are increasingly looking to invest abroad rather than in Pakistan’s construction sector.

Bakhshi also called for banks to be mandated to provide loans for construction projects at favourable terms and low interest rates. He argued that financing the construction sector would not only benefit the industry directly but also stimulate over 72 allied industries, providing a significant boost to the country’s economic development.

Land encroachment was identified as another major obstacle to the industry’s progress, said Bakhshi, citing a recent incident where an ABAD member’s 62-acre plot in the Keamari area was seized by armed individuals.

Mohsin Sheikhani, ABAD’s Patron-in-Chief, who was also present at the event, highlighted the pressing need for housing in Pakistan. “Our country faces a shortage of over 12 million residential units,” he said. “ABAD aims to address this need, but we can only do so if the government creates conducive environment for construction activities.”

Sheikhani warned that if the current situation persists, builders and developers may be forced to shift their investments abroad, further exacerbating the challenges facing Pakistan’s economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

construction sector Taxes FBR journalists ABAD tax policies Muhammad Hassan Bakhshi ABAD chairman

Comments

200 characters

ABAD demands long-term tax policies, easier financing access

Dar replaces Malik as sugar monitoring body chief

Pay-mode conversion: Govt summoning 18 IPPs next week

CFOs can file Sept GST returns without affidavit: SHC

Customs collectors’ roles and authority revised

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.28pc

Cotton industry: PCGA data reveals deepening crisis

Buyers, sellers: APTMA assails FBR’s affidavit demand

Sugar export to Tajikistan: SBP asks banks to process transactions

‘Constitutional package’: Bilawal urges Fazl, others to put their weight behind his effort

Civil servants’ kins: Jobs sans merit, ads violate constitution: SC

Read more stories