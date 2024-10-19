PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘The Palestinians don’t operate like the PML-N high command’

“I have a theory…” “Oh dear me.” “What? Why such despondency over my having a theory?”

“I bet you it’s a conspiracy theory.”

“Is there any other in the Land of the Pure?”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway, does it have anything to do with the assassination of Hamas chief Sinwar after Haniya’s assassination…”

“No notification was issued appointing him as Haniya’s successor.”

“I guess the Palestinians don’t operate like the PML-N high command, which need I add is focused on notifications even within the party, Uncle was directed by Big Brother to issue a notification appointing Maryam Nawaz as…”

“Don’t be facetious, that notification was issued as there was an out of turn promotion within the party hierarchy…”

“Oh, like the proposed amendment – do you think three names were given to Uncle to select…”

“Don’t be stupid.”

“Anyway she has taken the Reliance on Notifications (RN) a step further, Section 144 has been notified in Punjab, a Joint Investigation Team has been set up to investigate a rape that she claims never happened…”

“I don’t think so - I think it’s the FIA…”

“You have to give her full marks, I mean, to dedicate resources to investigate a crime that she claims never happened…”

“Because there is a notification that is not for the consumption of the general public: link any and all crime to The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless…”

“That is kinda not believable – I mean, he has not been allowed to meet lawyers or family for over two weeks now.”

“I heard the Brown Pope met with him in jail and…”

“You can give fake news all you want, but I tell you he is the only non-family member who can finagle an appointment with the power that be.”

“That’s actually considerable power.”

“Indeed but you side tracked me, going back to my theory all I wanted to say was that the Israeli policy of eliminating high level targets…”

“Can you give a Pakistani example, so I can better understand.”

“The Brown Pope, no one but no one will be allowed to appropriate either one of his two hats…”

“Irrespective of performance?”

“Of course anyway going back to Israeli strategy to kill the top leadership hasn’t that been ongoing for decades and with no success so why would the latest…”

“The Israeli narrative hasn’t changed, even though the military capability of her enemies has changed dramatically.”

“Maybe if we export Tarar sahib…”

“Shut up.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024