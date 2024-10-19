Message from Mr. Shehzad Ahmed Malik, President, ICMA International

It is my pleasure to extend warm greetings on the occasion of the Best Corporate and Sustainability Report Awards 2023, organized by ICMA and ICAP on October 18, 2024, in Lahore. This prestigious event continues to be a flagship initiative, playing a pivotal role in fostering a culture of excellence in corporate reporting across Pakistan. Over the years, it has become one of the most highly respected and sought-after awards in the corporate sector, symbolizing a commitment to transparency, integrity, and sustainability.

The enthusiastic participation of numerous listed companies, including many newcomers, underscores their dedication to adopting the highest standards in financial reporting and sustainability practices. This dedication not only enhances their reputational standing but also strengthens investor confidence and public trust. By prioritizing transparency and aligning with international best practices, these companies are driving value creation and contributing to the overall economic progress of Pakistan.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the recipients of the Best Corporate and Sustainability Report Awards 2023. Your unwavering commitment to reporting excellence and the seamless integration of sustainability into your business strategies are truly commendable. Your efforts set an inspiring example for the entire corporate community.

I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to the BCSRA Technical Evaluation Committee for their expertise and tireless dedication in ensuring the success of these awards. Their rigorous evaluation process and commitment to upholding the highest standards have been instrumental in recognizing outstanding corporate and sustainability reporting practices. Their efforts are crucial in promoting a culture of accountability, transparency, and responsibility within Pakistan's business community.

I wish the BCSRA 2023 event every success and extend my congratulations once again to the deserving award winners for their remarkable achievements.

