AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
DFML 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.6%)
DGKC 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.52%)
FCCL 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.72%)
FFBL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.55%)
HUBC 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-4.93%)
HUMNL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-5.96%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
KOSM 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.62%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.43%)
NBP 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.88%)
OGDC 167.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.47%)
PAEL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PPL 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.6%)
PTC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.83%)
SEARL 62.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.48%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.03%)
TPLP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.34%)
TREET 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.93%)
UNITY 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.77%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,143 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.67%)
BR30 27,326 Decreased By -391.2 (-1.41%)
KSE100 85,585 Decreased By -620.2 (-0.72%)
KSE30 26,984 Decreased By -252.2 (-0.93%)
Oct 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-10-18

Probe urged into reported killing of Afghan migrants on Iran border

AFP Published 18 Oct, 2024 06:10am

PARIS: Amnesty International and UN special rapporteurs on Thursday called for a transparent probe into reports that Iranian security forces had killed and wounded dozens of Afghan migrants seeking to cross into Iran from Pakistan.

Iran hosts one of the largest refugee populations in the world, mostly Afghans who fled strife in their home country in the last decades, but the flow of Afghan immigrants has increased since the Taliban took over in August 2021.

According to local news reports and rights groups, Iranian security forces opened fire on a group of Afghans seeking to cross over the border from Pakistan into the Saravan district of Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan on Sunday evening.

There have been no reports of the incident in official Iranian media. Videos posted on social media have shown images of bloodied corpses of young men in traditional clothing strewn across the road.

The Baluch rights group Haalvsh said that 300 people had attempted to cross and as many as 260 were killed. It was not immediately possible to verify this figure.

“A prompt, transparent, independent and effective investigation must be carried out into the use of unlawful lethal force, violating the right to life of Afghans,” Amnesty International said, describing the report as “horrifying”.

The UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, wrote on X he was “seriously concerned” about the reports and urged authorities to “investigate transparently”.

UN Afghanistan Iran Amnesty International Afghans Afghan Refugee Iranian security forces Iran border Afghan migrants

Comments

200 characters

Probe urged into reported killing of Afghan migrants on Iran border

Global energy price variations pose risks: SBP projects 2.5-3.5pc growth

First review of IMF commitments: MoF evaluates progress across ministries concerned

GST fraud allegations: Leading cos’ CFOs go into hiding

Macroeconomy: Structural challenges persist: SBP

Islamabad striving for 13.5pc tax-to-GDP ratio, US told

SC orders transfer of Dam funds to federal govt’s Public Account

Aug LSM output up 4.68pc MoM

Forex reserves up $64m to $16.11bn

Nawaz tells Indian journalists: Jaishankar’s visit could be start of normalising ties with India

Tax returns filed by CFOs: FBR lifts affidavit filing condition

Read more stories