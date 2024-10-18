KU, other varsities in Sindh: Govt urged to resolve financial issues to facilitate students

KARACHI: Expressing serious concern over financial issues of the government-run universities in Sindh, especially the Karachi University (KU), Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor urged the government to resolve these issues on urgent basis to facilitate students.

He said the government-run universities have increased fees and decreased students’ facilities.

Various student alliances have been protesting against the university managements, affecting educational activities in campuses.

The situation is the Karachi University is said to be worrisome where the students’ alliances have been protesting against the vice chancellor.

Altaf Shakoor asked the Higher Education Commission and the federal and provincial government to increase the funding of government-run universities to facilitate the students belonging to low income families.

He demanded to introduce new job market oriented courses and degrees in both morning and evening programmes to raise enrollment which would also help bring more financial resources.

He said Karachi University has a big scope for introducing new disciplines. He said there was a project to open a medical school in the Karachi University but this project was put on the ice for reasons unknown.

He said Karachi University is a general university and it can introduce medical, engineering and other disciplines easily. He said artificial intelligence courses and degrees should also be introduced to cater the market needs.

Altaf Shakoor also urged students to make their unions functional and strong as a viable student politics is a must to get their issues resolved.

He urged them also to focus on their studies besides taking part in healthy student politics.

