Pakistan

Sindh CM urges universities to prioritise quality education objective

Recorder Report Published 18 Oct, 2024 07:51am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a consultative meeting with university representatives, academicians and university & board administrators stressed the importance of universities prioritising quality education, advanced training, and impactful research.

He urged academic institutions to guide the government on pressing social issues in order to effectively address them.

“We have excellent universities across various fields—medical, agricultural, engineering, and general studies—each of which is a valuable asset,” Mr Shah said and added that these institutions must work towards the greater good of education, society, and economic growth,” remarked the chief minister.

The meeting was held at CM House on Thursday. It was attended by provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Universities and Boards Minister Mohammad Ali Malkani, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, and other senior officials, along with vice-chancellors from various universities.

The chief minister underlined the crucial role academic research plays in generating new knowledge and solving social and economic challenges. He encouraged universities, particularly medical institutions, to focus their research on common diseases, psychological issues, and pandemics.

The findings, he said, should be used to guide government policy and interventions. Murad Shah said that in today’s technological era, all universities must adopt the latest technology for administering examinations. While some institutions have already implemented digital exam systems, he urged those that have not yet transitioned to do so promptly.

Shah also directed U&B to guide examination boards to prepare proposals, recommendations and phases for conducting digital examinations. “I would like the examination boards should take advantage of the technology in conducting examinations,” he suggested.

