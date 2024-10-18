AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
DFML 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.35%)
DGKC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.61%)
FCCL 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.04%)
FFBL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUBC 99.60 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.89%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
KOSM 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
MLCF 37.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.19%)
NBP 67.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.73%)
OGDC 167.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.07%)
PAEL 25.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
PPL 131.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
PRL 26.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.83%)
PTC 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
SEARL 61.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.9%)
TELE 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 36.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.77%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TREET 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
TRG 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
UNITY 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.62%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 9,164 Increased By 20.9 (0.23%)
BR30 27,442 Increased By 115.4 (0.42%)
KSE100 85,742 Increased By 156.1 (0.18%)
KSE30 27,016 Increased By 31.9 (0.12%)
Oct 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-18

NA likely to pass 26th Constitutional Amendment on Saturday

Naveed Butt Published 18 Oct, 2024 08:21am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) are in a hurry for the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment for establishing a constitutional court as the National Assembly is likely to approve it on Saturday, it is learnt.

According to the sources, the government would present the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2024, in the National Assembly and the Senate today (Friday) for discussion. They said that the sessions of both houses (National Assembly and Senate) would continue on Saturday and Sunday.

The ruling coalition also decided to introduce the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2024 in the Senate today (Friday).

The sources said that the coalition government wants the passage of the bill from both houses within next two days (by Saturday).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

NAB PMLN constitutional amendment 26th Constitutional Amendment

Comments

200 characters

NA likely to pass 26th Constitutional Amendment on Saturday

First review of IMF commitments: MoF evaluates progress across ministries concerned

GST fraud allegations: Leading cos’ CFOs go into hiding

SC orders transfer of Dam funds to federal govt’s Public Account

Global energy price variations pose risks: SBP projects 2.5-3.5pc growth

Macroeconomy: Structural challenges persist: SBP

Islamabad striving for 13.5pc tax-to-GDP ratio, US told

Aug LSM output up 4.68pc MoM

Nawaz tells Indian journalists: Jaishankar’s visit could be start of normalising ties with India

250 people arrested: Educational centres to be shut in Punjab today

Tax returns filed by CFOs: FBR lifts affidavit filing condition

Read more stories