NA likely to pass 26th Constitutional Amendment on Saturday

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) are in a hurry for the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment for establishing a constitutional court as the National Assembly is likely to approve it on Saturday, it is learnt.

According to the sources, the government would present the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2024, in the National Assembly and the Senate today (Friday) for discussion. They said that the sessions of both houses (National Assembly and Senate) would continue on Saturday and Sunday.

The ruling coalition also decided to introduce the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2024 in the Senate today (Friday).

The sources said that the coalition government wants the passage of the bill from both houses within next two days (by Saturday).

