Tax refunds not favour but legitimate right of business community: FTO

LAHORE: Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah has said that the tax refunds are not a favour but legitimate right of the business community. Over Rs 18 billion in refunds were got credited to taxpayers’ accounts last month.

“I have directed all the team members to treat taxpayers with the utmost respect and act as their advocates rather than the judges and guide them wherever they need,” the FTO said during a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

LCCI President Mian Abuzar shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry also spoke on the occasion in the presence of Executive Committee Members.

Dr Asif Mahmood Jah said the decision period for addressing taxpayer complaints has been reduced from 60 days to 37 days. The FTO ensures not only that the decisions are made but also that they are effectively implemented.

He said that last year, 8,500 complaints were resolved while 10,000 complaints were received this year out of which decisions on 9,500 have already been made. All the decisions are made under the Federal Tax Ombudsman Ordinance and the FTO’s rulings are given significant importance, particularly in relation to the proposals from LCCI.

The FTO said the appeals against FTO decisions can only be made to the President of Pakistan and 98 percent of these decisions have been upheld by the President.

He further highlighted that Lahore receives the highest number of complaints. 2,000 complaints were resolved last month alone. Dr Asif Mahmood Jah agreed with the proposals from LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad and encouraged taxpayers to reach out to the FTO office if they face issues such as inappropriate behaviour from FBR staff or unlawful demands. He remarked on the immense value of Pakistan and urged everyone to play his role for its development.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad expressed admiration for Dr Asif Mahmood Jah recognised his leadership of the FTO office and praised the justice-based decisions.

He said people even approach the FTO for enforcement of rulings made by tax tribunals and courts which is a testament to the trust placed in the institution.

Mian Abuzar Shad also acknowledged the role of the FTO in resolving issues such as delays in receiving tax refund checks, containers stuck at ports accumulating demurrage charges, jurisdictional tax challenges and banking issues related to car financing documentation. Additionally, the FTO provides relief in cases involving unjustified tax deductions on student award funds in various academic competitions.

Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman said the average time taken to resolve cases has decreased from 60 days to 37 days. The FTO now accepts complaints via multiple platforms including written applications, web portal, mobile app and WhatsApp which ensure accessibility for the public. He added that in the first six months of this year, 5,950 complaints were received by the FTO and 82 percent of these are resolved on time which is an example for other government bodies to follow.

Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry commended the FTO Secretariat under the leadership of Dr Asif Mahmood Jah for its remarkable work and for organizing awareness sessions with major business chambers across the country. The FTO has also been engaging with tax bars and SMEs to expand awareness, an important step as many people remain unaware of the FTO’s functions and the benefits it offers. He emphasized the need for further awareness to help citizens resolve tax-related issues more efficiently.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry paid tribute to Dr Asif Mahmood Jah’s humanitarian services. They praised the establishment of the Customs Healthcare Society which has grown into a significant organization providing free medical services to underprivileged patients through dispensaries, mobile clinics, and hospitals. The society has also been instrumental in providing clean water to areas lacking access, with over 3,000 water wells dug and hand pumps installed. They concluded by noting that LCCI remains active not only in industry and trade but also in social welfare initiatives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024