Conical baffles: SSGC’s clarification about installation charges in gas bills

Press Release Published 18 Oct, 2024 06:10am

KARACHI: This clarification is being issued in context to the installation charges of conical baffles in consumers’ gas bills.

Pursuant to the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister of Pakistan on the progress of energy conservation measures on January 05, 2023, the government through Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) advised both Sui Companies to install conical baffles in the existing geysers at the customer premises and declared this as mandatory.

Accordingly, petition was filed to OGRA for amendment in domestic and commercial consumer’s contract for installation of conical baffle. OGRA after due process and public consultation approved the amendment in contract for gas supply to domestic and commercial consumers after which these charges were included in customers’ gas bills.

Subsequently, SSGC created mass awareness amongst its customers regarding the installation of conical baffles for all gas geyser users through press advertisements and social media platforms.

Moreover, SSGC installed standees in all its Customer Facilitation Centres (CFC) throughout Sindh and Balochistan and also distributed brochures amongst the visiting customers at these CFCs.

By installing Conical Baffle in the geyser, consumers can save up to 25 percent in gas bill and can also help in contributing in national cause of conserving gas up to 45 percent.

Sui Southern has nominated contractors for the installation of this baffle, who have installed/are installing conical baffles in their designated areas.

Customers who need more information about conical baffle charges can contact their nearest customer facilitation centre.

Sui Northern is also successfully installing conical baffles in geysers amongst its customers in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In this context, SSGC requests all its customers in Sindh and Balochistan to cooperate with the utility in this gas conservation drive by installing the conical baffles in their geysers.

