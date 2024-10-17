AGL 38.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
AIRLINK 140.80 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.32%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
DCL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
DFML 46.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
DGKC 78.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.69%)
FCCL 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
FFBL 57.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.75%)
HUBC 100.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.1%)
HUMNL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.12%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
KOSM 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
NBP 68.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.51%)
OGDC 170.51 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.29%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
PPL 133.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
PRL 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.76%)
PTC 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.97%)
SEARL 66.48 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (4.15%)
TELE 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 36.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
TPLP 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
TREET 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
TRG 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.36%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,219 Increased By 14.5 (0.16%)
BR30 27,812 Increased By 95.1 (0.34%)
KSE100 86,276 Increased By 70.4 (0.08%)
KSE30 27,222 Decreased By -14.6 (-0.05%)
Oct 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks flat as property support measures underwhelm markets

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2024 09:59am

SHANGHAI: China stocks were largely flat on Thursday as a lack of fresh stimulus from a closely-watched housing policy briefing left some investors disappointed, while tech giants helped Hong Kong shares trade higher.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index were both up less than 0.1% by the midday break. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng was up 0.9%.

China will expand a “white list” of housing projects eligible for financing and increase bank lending for such developments to 4 trillion yuan ($562 billion), Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong said at a briefing.

“The briefing is mainly about implementing previously announced policies, including some already in operation,” said Shi Jiangwei, analyst at Shanghai Minority Asset Management.

The planned 1 million houses in “urban villages” also undershot expectations, and pales in comparison with Beijing’s large-scale shantytown renovation scheme launched in 2015,Shanghai Minority analysts said.

Property stocks traded in China tumbled 5%, while those in Hong Kong were down 3.5%, reversing gains of the previous session.

Sentiment towards China’s property sector has been a key gauge watched by stock investors as the world’s second-largest economy is dealing with a downturn in the real estate market.

Property developer Sunac’s discounted share sale also weighed on the property sector on Thursday.

The embattled firm said it is seeking to raise HK$1.21 billion ($155.70 million) to repay its existing corporate debt. Sunac shares plunged more than 20%.

China stocks wobble as investors await further stimulus

One of the few bright spots in the Chinese stock market was information technology, which rose 2.3%. Tech giants listed in Hong Kong rose 1.4%.

Market participants are now waiting for third-quarter GDP data and other key economic indicators to gain further insight into China’s economic recovery.

China stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks flat as property support measures underwhelm markets

KEL governance issues prompt Al-Jomaih to move SECP

Q1FY25: Govt pays off Rs1.2trn domestic debt

Jaishankar wraps up rare visit, heaps praise on hospitality

Trade, industry and energy: Pakistan, Russia agree to pursue robust dialogue

FBR’s ‘speed money scheme’ exposed by Langrial

PM stresses for a ‘stable Afghanistan’

Joint communiqué: SCO urges end to protectionism, trade curbs

Alleged rape incident a fabricated story, insists Punjab CM

Export of 0.5m tons of sugar: Banks authorised to process cases

Returns filed late: LHC directs FBR to form experts’ panel for drafting law

Read more stories