CPEC: China’s Li praises role of planning minister

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Premier Li Qiang departed from Pakistan on Wednesday after attending the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit held on October 15-16 in Islamabad. Premier Li Qiang was bid farewell at the Nur Khan Airbase by the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal.

While seeing off the Chinese premier, Iqbal expressed his appreciation for the visit, saying, “We look forward to welcoming you back to Pakistan soon.” He further highlighted the importance of China-Pakistan relations, stating that “CPEC is a milestone in Pak-China friendship, just like the Great Wall of China.”

Premier Li Qiang expressed his gratitude towards Iqbal for his contributions to the success of CPEC, acknowledging the minister’s services in advancing the project. “I will return to Pakistan,” Premier Li affirmed, emphasising the deep bond between the two nations. “Pakistan is China’s iron brother,” he stated.

