PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Speaking of yellow and shallow…’

“There are two elements prevalent in the Land of the Pure that I simply cannot get my head around.” “Only two?” “Well, two, shall we say long-standing and rather critical.”

“Rather critical, I mean doesn’t the word rather undermine the criticality of the word critical?”

“It may, and perhaps it was intentional, but then again it may not have been intentional.”

“Speaking of yellow and shallow…”

“I openly admit to these two life-saving characteristics, but anyway one of the two elements is the fact that surely it must be fairly evident to even our ostriches that the longer the period, I believe over a year now, that The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless has remained so the more he is in the news?”

“Ostriches? Really!”

“But that is true, isn’t it? I mean he seems to hog the airwaves and the print media in spite of his remaining faceless and nameless. And may I guess the second element?”

“Sure go ahead.”

“The second element is the US decision, after more than a year of genocide, to finally send a letter to Israel insisting on allowing food assistance to Palestinians or face an arms embargo, but the time period is within 30 days, my question is how many children will die during those 30 days?”

“Letter? Has it been sent by snail mail? I mean, I heard that overseas letters to Israel are not reaching…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“Anyway, by then the US elections will be over; but surely this is not going to be enough for the uncommitted Muslim voters to actually vote for Harris.”

“When you sit so far removed from your people you tend to rationalize in a way that does not take account of the ground realities but having said that, no, I wasn’t referring to the US letter to Israel. I said elements in the Land of the Pure. My take on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting is that shutting down the capital for two days has an economic cost…”

“But those dratted supporters of The Man Who Must…”

“I get it, my friend, so why not hold a conference in the more picturesque north? Or in beautiful Gwadar or in…”

“The Gwadar airport was inaugurated by the Chinese Premier virtually.”

“OK so not Gwadar but why not build a convention centre away from D Chowk?”

“Hmmmm let me think about it – first things first, the constitutional amendment…”

“Dear Lord!”

