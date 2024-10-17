PPP remembering its martyrs of Karsaz attack: Jam Shoro

HYDERABAD: Provincial Minister for Irrigation and Food, Jam Khan Shoro, held a press conference regarding the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) convention on October 18 at Hattri Bypass.

Jam Khan Shoro emphasized PPP’s commitment to remembering its martyrs, citing the 2007 Karachi Karsaz attack on Benazir Bhutto’s reception convoy.

He highlighted Hyderabad’s significant role in promoting democracy and the party’s struggle against dictators. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is engaging with the current system, and millions are expected to participate in the convention.

Jam Khan Shoro stated that PPP won’t prevent any political party from holding peaceful rallies or protests, referencing the Shanghai conference and PTI’s protest plans.

On constitutional amendments, Shoro welcomed the unity among political parties. He also reiterated PPP’s stance against the Kalabagh Dam, recalling Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s protests.

He further said that, the struggle of people’s party, whether it is independence of judiciary or against dictators, is run from Hyderabad. It is enough that a leader themselves appeared in front row then party members. Shaheed Banzir Bhutto was also led in front row in the MRD Movement, he admitted that martyrdom by climbing the gallows and then the workers were also martyred.

Regarding local government, Shoro credited PPP for introducing the system in Sindh, empowering municipalities and corporations. The minister concluded by emphasizing PPP’s connection with the people, not just party workers.

