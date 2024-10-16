AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
AIRLINK 138.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.44%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
DFML 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
DGKC 78.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.79%)
FCCL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
FFBL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
HUBC 101.82 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (3.17%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
MLCF 38.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.5%)
NBP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.87%)
OGDC 170.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PPL 133.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.97%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
PTC 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
SEARL 63.83 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (10.05%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.98 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (4.94%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
TRG 44.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,205 Increased By 53.2 (0.58%)
BR30 27,717 Increased By 483.5 (1.78%)
KSE100 86,206 Increased By 365.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 27,236 Increased By 2 (0.01%)
Oct 16, 2024
US stocks tread water with earnings season underway

AFP Published 16 Oct, 2024 08:21pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were slightly down on Wednesday morning, as investors digested the latest slate of financial results from companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent at 42,773.12 around 10 minutes into trading.

The broad-based S&P 500 Index was 0.1 percent lower at 5,811.22, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index retreated 0.2 percent to 18,280.04.

Wall Street loses ground as chip, oil stocks plummet

Following quarterly results from Goldman Sachs showing a jump in profits Tuesday, investment bank Morgan Stanley too beat estimates with its third-quarter report a day later.

Morgan Stanley saw a “strong third quarter in a constructive environment,” according to Chief Executive Ted Pick in a statement.

The bank reported a 32-percent jump in profit to $3.2 billion, sending its shares 6.5 percent higher.

There’s not a lot of direction either way right now,“ said Steve Sosnick at Interactive Brokers.

The market) is going to be very dependent upon earnings as we keep going,“ he added, noting that Morgan Stanley’s results were positive early Wednesday.

But Dutch tech giant ASML, whose shares plunged after it unveiled a cut to its 2025 guidance and slump in sales bookings, was enough of a trigger to send share prices falling Tuesday.

The supplier of chip-making machines to the semiconductor industry saw its shares slip 4.9 percent on Wednesday.

