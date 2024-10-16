Controversial law: Govt seeks bipartisan support

ISLAMABAD: The maddening buzz surrounding the very essence of the controversial constitutional amendment has refused to be coffined with government bracing to make yet another audacious attempt to get the controversial law passed from the two corridors of parliament from October 18-21.

In a resoundingly towering announcement, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to lend an outrageous boycott to the very proceedings of the parliamentary panel headed by Khursheed Shah, which is tasked to detoxify the ‘polluted draft’ prepared jointly by ‘establishment-friendly’ rulers originating their roots in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Regardless of the prolific nature of the boycott, the announcement to stay away from the stink emitted by the parliamentary panel appears to be an outlandish U-turn from PTI’s policy of actively participating in parliamentary committee’s meetings.

Constitutional amendments: Parliamentary panel decides to address concerns of parties

A senior PTI leader who declined to be named fired a barrage of lambasting criticism on PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and others for dying to attend the committee’s meeting wearing all cunning smiles on their defeated looking faces and exchanging greetings with those in government sides who are duly dubbed as the puppets of the powerful brass.

“Imran Khan is languishing in jail without electricity and is kept in highly inhuman conditions […] but these guys are enjoying pleasantries with the ruling gurus who are laughing aloud with mouths wide open. What could be more insulting to the incarcerated Khan than the disloyalty exhibited on in state of cowardice by these fearful pigmies,” he lamented in an audibly satirical tone.

The visibly upset office bearer of PTI was not in the mood to chew any word as he warned the “compromised” PTI leaders that they would be made to pay through the nose by the solidified and enraged foot marchers of Imran Khan if they do not mend their ways and give up “disloyal” manoeuvres.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM), another branch of the pollicised face of powerful quarters, has summoned its members of the Senate and National Assembly to reach Islamabad by October 18 at all costs.

After receiving the green signal from the powers that be, the government has also summoned its lawmakers – who are abroad – to reach Islamabad by October 15, as the controversial constitutional package can be presented in the house after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is set to conclude Wednesday (Oct 16).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024